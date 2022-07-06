DA-7: Central Visayas is ASF-free

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) assures the public that the region remains free of African Swine Fever (ASF).

In an advisory issued by DA-7 OIC-Regional Executive Director Joel Elumba, the agency said that its stringent measures are in place to safeguard the region’s borders against the incursion of the ASF virus into the region.

This is in coordination with the Regional Veterinary Quarantine 7 of the Bureau of Animal Industry, the respective provincial veterinary offices in provinces, and veterinarians in all local government units (LGUs).

“We likewise urge all swine raisers and the public to cooperate in complying to biosecurity measures to protect our region from ASF,” Elumba said in his advisory.

DA-7 issued the statement after the misdeclaration of a reporter in Cebu in his report aired on national television on July 6, 2022.

In the advisory, Elumba said that the reporter reported a case of ASF in Dumaguete City.

“We hope this report be publicly rectified,” Elumba appealed.

He added that the official announcement of an ASF declaration must always be contained in a document signed by the local executive officer in the LGU concerned and by the agency’s regional executive director.

