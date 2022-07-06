PhilHealth intensifies PhilHealth Konsulta accreditation in Region 7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has intensified its campaign of accrediting facilities in Central Visayas for the “Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama” also known as PhilHealth Konsulta.

To ensure that the comprehensive primary care to its members would be carried out as mandated by Republic Act no. 11223 or the Universal Health Care Law, PhilHealth assures to create important outpatient services that can be utilized by every Filipino, such as consultation, health screening and assessment, laboratory test, and medicines.

Due to this development, the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Team of PhilHealth-7, together with its Local Health Insurances Offices, has implemented strategic dialogues, focus-group discussions, and courtesy calls to health facilities and local chief executives to partner with them in implementing the different health care services.

The agency wants to accredit facilities in different cities and rural health units in the region. PhilHealth has conducted orientations on how they would be accredited through virtual and physical meetings.

The Konsulta benefit package can be used by PhilHealth members and their legal dependents in different accredited health facilities. But before visiting a Konsulta provider, PhilHealth members would need to register first with the agency’s Local Health Insurance Offices for them to acquire an Authorization Transaction Code (ATC).

PhilHealth is also in the process of creating an online self-registration system.

“As [a partner] agency of the DOH, it is our commitment to really implement successfully the Konsulta Package. So far, we’re fortunate that the reception of hospital chiefs, doctors, and nurses [is] proactive. I hope makuha na namo ang inyong support to really successfully implement the Konsulta Package in your respective areas,” PhilHealth-7 Regional Vice President Marjorie Cabrieto said.

The Konsulta benefit package is a program of PhilHealth that is part of the agency’s transition to a much more comprehensive primary care benefit package.

Dr. Maria Eliza Batucan, head of the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Section of PhilHealth-7, is also urging private and government health facilities to apply as Konsulta providers.

Among the requirements for Konsulta providers are the capacity in providing preventive/screening of their physicians, laboratory and radiologic services, and medicines, among others that were included in the annexes of PhilHealth Circular no. 2020-0021.

From one Konsulta provider in 2021, Central Visayas now has 30 accredited providers from private and government facilities. 24 of which are from the Cebu Province. /rcg

