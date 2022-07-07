Bus driver’s presence of mind spares 20 passengers from road accident in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The intuition of a bus driver spared at least 20 passengers from suffering a terrible road accident in Talisay City on Thursday morning, July 7.

A yellow-colored passenger bus rammed into the bollards along N. Bacalso Avenue in Brgy. Tabunok, Talisay City past 10 a.m. on Thursday after the driver lost control of the brakes.

Fortunately, the bus was not carrying any passengers when the accident occurred.

According to a statement from the City of Talisay – Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-Toda), the driver decided to unload all of his passengers while it was still traversing the highway in the neighboring town of Minglanilla.

The driver, CT-Toda added, noticed that the bus’ brakes system was no longer functioning properly, prompting him to transfer the passengers to another Cebu City-bound bus.

‘Usahay mo kupot, usahay mo basiyo’ the driver, whose identity is yet to be determined, was quoted on saying.

The bus was on its way to the company’s depot, also in Cebu City, to have its brakes checked and fixed. However, the driver lost control of the vehicle when it descended from the Tabunok Flyover.

It crossed to the opposite lane before crashing into the bollards.

No one was also reported injured in the accident including the driver. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Sibonga accident: One dead, one hurt after motorcycle rider slams into side of bus

Pilar vehicular accident: Cop still in hospital, truck owner promises to pay bills

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy