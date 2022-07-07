Guardo: Relocation a must for some landslide-affected residents in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo said there would be a need to relocate households living along riverside not only because of the river improvement projects but also because of the threat of landslides.

Some barangays in Cebu City reported landslides including Barangays Buhisan and Kalunasan following the heavy downpour on July 6, 2022.

In Sitio Lareha, Barangay Kalunasan, at least three houses were affected by a landslide that dragged the soil to the Guadalupe River, bringing with it the foundation of a house here.

In Barangay Buhisan, an entire house fell to the river after the riprap wall collapsed.

Guardo said that the immediate solution would be to reinforce the walls and the ground where the houses were standing.

However, this reinforcement cannot guarantee that in the next heavy rains, the houses will be safe.

“Kung mokusog na pud ang ulan, mapundo ang tubig nya makacause og landslide. There must be a forced evacuation kay dili na safe ilang pagpuyo,” said the councilor.

(If the heavy rains will come again, the water would gather or pool in some areas that might cause a landslide. There must be a forced evacuation because it is not safe to live there.)

Guardo said that they must be relocated permanently so the three-meter easement could be recovered.

This three-meter easement also allows the safety of structures during heavy rains and raised water level in the river.

“Nasulod na gyod sila sa three-meter easement nato. So prone gyod ni sila sa landslide,” said Guardo.

(They are inside our three-meter easement. So they are prone to be hit by a landslide.)

In Kalunasan alone, the councilor sees 200 families that need to be relocated to free the three-meter easement.

Mayor Michael Rama has promised to provide socialized housing to the affected household or financial compensation.

Guardo said that a choice between financial assistance and a unit in a medium-rise building (MRB) would be offered to all households affected by the relocation.

Meanwhile, the councilor said the massive flood experienced in the city on July 6, 2022, showed that the drainage in the city could no longer hold a massive volume of water.

He encouraged the Department of Public Works and Highways to fast-track the implementation of the drainage masterplan.

/dbs

