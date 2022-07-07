93-1 land swap deal: Capitol plans of putting integrated passenger terminal in SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Should the Cebu City and Provincial Government’s plans to iron out details of the 93-1 land swap deal be successful, an integrated passenger terminal may soon rise in the South Road Properties (SRP).

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia told reporters in a recent press interview that a discussion is still ongoing between the city government and the Capitol on the 93-1 land swap scheme.

As of March, the city government is assessing the value of the properties that will be part of the swap.

Garcia, for her part, said among those that will be subjected under the 93-1 is a 2.5-hectare seaside property owned by the city government in SRP, a prime location.

If things go according to plan, Garcia said she is mulling developing that property into an integrated passenger terminal that will house the Cebu North and South Bus terminals and possibly, a sea ferry terminal.

“Ang nakanindot man gud ana nga property kay kung madayon na that is alongside the sea -seaside, so makahimo ta diha og Port kung diin passengers may now take mga sea taxes or shuttles or sea ferries and sea buses,” said Garcia.

The governor also considered placing a jeepney terminal there.

The integrated terminal would not only provide convenience to the riding public but will also help decongest N. Bacalso Avenue where the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) is currently located, Garcia added.

“I think that would be a good project for additional services kay di lang na mahimo nga by land mahimo na sad nga accessible by sea,” she said.

In 2018, the previous administrations of the Capitol and city government entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to proceed with the 93-1 land swap deal.

The following year, however, the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged it, saying it did not course through their commission.

State auditors pointed out that disposing of government-owned real estate must secure approval from COA first.

Under the MOA, the province will transfer to the city government the ownership of the disputed residential lots along with a 1.5-hectare lot within the Department of Agriculture (DA) compound in Barangay Guadalupe, a 2,358-square-meter property along Gorordo Avenue in Barangay Lahug and a portion of a property in Barangay Capitol Site.

In exchange, the city will give at least 2.5 hectares in the South Road Properties (SRP), the abattoir, and the city’s septage treatment plant at the North Reclamation Area, a portion of Block 27, and the city-owned property in Barangay Pulpogan in Consolacion town. /rcg

