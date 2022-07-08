FDA PH investigates Lucky Me! manufacturer for alleged presence of ethylene oxide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines, in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 7, 2022, said it is currently investigating and coordinating with the manufacturer of the popular Filipino product Lucky Me! Instant Pancit Canton Noodles.

This after an ongoing recall of certain batches of the product was reported in some European countries and in Taiwan due to the presence of the ethylene oxide on these products.

“The FDA is currently investigating this matter and coordinating with the aforementioned food business operator to check its compliance. We shall provide updates on the result of investigation for public information,” said Dr. Oscar Gutierrez, Jr., officer-in-charge, director general of FDA Philippines.

The FDA stated that Monde Nissin Corp. manufactures these noodle products in the country.

The FDA explained that ethylene oxide is a processing aid that is used to disinfect herbs and spices and in order to ensure that the public health is protected, the use of ethylene oxide for sterilizing purposes in food is not allowed in European Union.

“However, there can still be traces from the ingredients or raw materials. Hence, the EU set a maximum residue levels at a very low level based on the type of commodity,” Gutierrez said.

Several European countries have started recalling batches of the instant noodles brand ‘Lucky Me’ after their health ministries discovered that they were contaminated with harmful chemicals.

The governments of France, Ireland, and Malta have all issued separate health warnings to their citizens, advising them not to consume the Philippine-based instant noodles brand due to ‘high levels of ethylene oxide.’

According to the notices they issued, the instant noodles in question were made in Thailand.

READ: EU states warn consumers vs. popular Filipino instant noodles brand

Monde Nissin Corp., for their part, already clarified that their product do not contain what seemed to be a hazardous chemical in their products.

In a public statement on Thursday, the company said their products do not contain Ethylene oxide. However, they clarified that Ethylene oxide is ‘commonly used in treatment in spices and seeds to control microbial growth typical in agricultural products.’

READ: Lucky Me! denies adding chemical in instant noodles

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy