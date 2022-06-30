Dengue, typhoid-stricken residents in Barili get cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Close to 200 families in Barili whose members were among those afflicted with typhoid and dengue fevers have received cash aid from the national government.

At least 198 families from four barangays in Barili town on Wednesday, June 29 each received financial assistance amounting to P5,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7), said Rep. Pablo John ‘PJ’ Garcia of Cebu’s 3rd District.

“Ang mga beneficiary nag gikan sa Brgy. Poblacion, Gunting, Mantayupan ug Boloc-boloc kung diin kadaghanang biktima nagpuyo,” said Garcia in a post on social media.

The Congressman also assured other qualified beneficiaries that there will be another round of distribution soon.

“Naa pa’y next batch sa distribution ining financial assistance. Mag post ra mi og update puhon,” he added.

Barili recently suffered a surge in cases of typhoid fever, with 98 patients recorded since January. Of this number, three already succumbed to the bacterial infection.

The rise of typhoid fever patients also overwhelmed the town’s infirmary and district hospital for several days.

Health officials have yet to determine the cause of the spread of typhoid fever in Barili, a second-class municipality located approximately 55 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.



