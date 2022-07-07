13 of 23 remaining typhoid fever patients in Barili also test positive for dengue

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Thirteen of the 23 active typhoid fever cases in Barili are also infected with dengue, according to the city’s information office.

The local government unit of Barili, Cebu, announced on Thursday morning, July 7, 2022, via social media, that only 23 typhoid fever patients are currently admitted in its two public health facilities.

Seven are currently being treated at the Barili Infirmary, while the remaining 16 are being treated at the Barili District Hospital (BDH).

However, one of the typhoid fever patients admitted at the Barili Infirmary and 12 fromthe 16 typhoid fever patients being treated at the BDH are also suffering from dengue.

The Barili LGU also said that from March 2022 to July 7, a total of 333 typhoid fever cases were already reported.

The infection has already claimed the lives of three individuals in the town, located 55 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Local authorities, earlier, sought the assistance of the Philippine Red Cross for additional beds that would cater the number of typhoid fever patients.

Residents were also reminded to practice sanitation and hygiene while they were assisted and taught of ways to treat their own water before consumption, after local health authorities sees poor hygiene as one of the main causes of typhoid fever cases in the town.

/bmjo

