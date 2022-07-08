Argument leads to stabbing incident in Alegria town

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararana and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | July 08,2022 - 01:33 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A heated argument led to a stabbing incident that killed one individual in Sitio Upper Anongan, Barangay Madridejos in Alegria town, southwestern Cebu on Thursday evening, July 7, 2022.

Sergio Jarpacio Jamero, 48, a resident of Barangay Madridejos died of stabbing as police found his body on Friday morning, July 8, with a bolo still lodged in his back.

The suspect was identified as his neighbor Anthony Estiban, 41. He was caught via a hot-pursuit operation on Friday.

In his report, Police Lieutenant Alexius Tangub, chief of Alegria Police Station, said that around 5:18 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, a village watcher, Rodrigo Enerio, called their police station to inform them that they found the body of Jamero on a grassy area beside a road.

Based on the initial police investigation, the victim and the suspect got into an argument prior to the stabbing incident, said Patrolman Edralin Levestre, desk officer of Alegria Police Station.

The cause of their argument, however, isn’t clear yet.

“Ang hinungdan sa ilang away kay about sa kahoy. Basta, ang iyang giingon namo… ang ilang gilalisan about ra sa kahoy,” Levestre said.

(The reason was allegedly because of a piece of wood. What he told us is that it was all because of a piece of wood.)

Levestre said the suspect was intoxicated the night before the incident happened.

He also said this was only the first time that both got into an argument as there was no previous altercation between them.

