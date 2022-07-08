Rama warns CCMC contractor to finish hospital before his birthday or else…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama warned the contractor of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) to finish the 10-story hospital by his birthday, October 28, 2022.

Rama said that the CCMC must be completed or else he would cancel the P900 million contract with the construction company, M.E. Sicat.

In his recent ocular visit to the CCMC, the mayor said that the hospital exterior still needed to be completed this year so that the city government could begin the interior construction to make the floors functional.

Currently, only the three floors of the building are functional with the second and third floors not yet completely functional as the CCMC departments slowly transfer the equipment here.

From the outside, at least seven floors have already been completed and the hospital is set to have a total of 10 stories.

“What is the purpose of having a contract and then it is not being completed? Because I can wait anyway, my term is three years, and I’m serious because di ko gusto og (I don’t want) lies,” said the mayor.

Rama also instructed the newly installed CCMC chief, Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, to put order in the CCMC and ensure the services were being delivered.

Every week the mayor wants an update on the progress of the CCMC new building construction to ensure that the construction will hit the deadline.

In previous statements, Engineer Michael Sicat, the owner of M.E. Sicat construction said that they would try to finish the CCMC on the mayor’s birthday.

They assure that they can complete the entire construction by the end of the year.

According to the contract, M.E. Sicat must complete the 10 stories of the building, complete the walls and windows of the second floor, fix the ceiling and ventilation of the ground floor, and work on the pipeline and drainage for the laboratories.

They must also complete the additional rooms at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where the CT Scan is located and the additional rooms in the third floor.

