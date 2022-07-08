Task Force Kasaligan to continue till end of the year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The services rendered by the members of Task Force Kasaligan in Cebu City will continue until the end of the year.

Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra confirmed this on Friday, July 8, 2022. The contract of the force multipliers with the city government was supposed to end last June 30.

“There’s really need to continue their contract, especially now nga gawasnon na ang tanan. All is back to normal be it in business, school, work stations, among other things,” Zafra said.

“Thus, the more that we will deploy them to continually remind the public of the basic health protocol. They will continue to help the city in the aspect of regulation and enforcement,” he added.

READ: Zafra wants Task Force Kasaligan to continue beyond June 30.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, welcomes this development adding that force multipliers have been of great help in keeping the city peaceful and orderly.

Earlier, Parilla expressed support for the continuance of the contract of at least 150 members of Task Force Kasaligan.

Task Force Kasaligan, according to him, helped in the implementation of health protocols during the height of the pandemic.

They were called to assist policemen in their campaign against criminality, especially in securing the interior areas of Cebu City. /rcg

READ: CCPO backs plan to extend service of Task Force Kasaligan

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy