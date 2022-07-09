605 fire-affected vendors of Danao Public Market get P10,000 cash aid each

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 605 market vendors in Danao City, whose stalls were destroyed by the recent fire that hit Danao City Public Market, received cash assistance from the office of Cebu Fifth District Rep. Duke Frasco on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Frasco’s office said in a statement that each of the fire-affected market vendors received P10,000, for a total disbursed amount of P6,050,000.

Among those present during the distribution of the cash assistance were Board Members Red Duterte, Mike Villamor, and several barangay captains in Danao City.

At least P52.2 million worth of property was destroyed when a fire engulfed half of the Danao City Public Market compound in Barangay Poblacion around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2022

To recall, Danao City officials decided to cancel some of its Charter Day activities last month and instead spend its funds on the immediate relocation of the vendors displaced by the fire that hit the city public market on the evening of June 2, 2022. The fire destroyed the stalls of the vendors at the city public market that night.

