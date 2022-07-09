Boxing refresher course at CCSC draws 90 boxing coaches, officials

BOHOL, Philippines — Some 90 boxing coaches and officials are expected to participate in the two-day National Boxing Refresher Course of Ludy Ceriales, a renowned Filipina international boxing judge and referee.

The free refresher course will be held tomorrow, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

One of the organizers, John Pages, chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), told CDN Digital that they were glad to draw 90 participants comprised of coaches and officials in this sport.

Pages said that the 90 participants would include the 28 judges and referees who would be handling the Palarong Pambansa VisMin Boxing Cup from July 12 to 15 to be held at the CCSC.

Ceriales will also serve as the tournament director of that Palaro event.

One of the main reasons to join this refresher course is its free admission and the chance to learn from Ceriales, the only Filipina International Boxing Association (AIBA) 3-star referee and judge.

He said that refresher course aimed to replenish the knowledge and learnings of local boxing trainers and officials, especially those who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, through Ceriales.

He also said that the eight coaches of the eight teams participating in the Palaro event were also part of the 90 participants.

In an earlier interview, Ceriales said that the refresher course is essential for local boxing officials and coaches since AIBA has new updates for its rules, regulations, and guidelines under the new normal.

After the refresher course comes the major amateur boxing event of the Palarong Pambansa where 80 pugs, who are from eight teams from Cebu City, Cebu Province, Cebu North, Davao Region, Cagayan de Oro, Negros Occidental, Iloilo City, and Ormoc City, will be seen in action.

Pages, CCSC chairman, said that they were still accepting participants for tomorrow’s refresher course.

Those interested to join tomorrow’s boxing refresher course can register at this link: https://forms.gle/D76xMvMUVoxuDERc7.

The refresher course will start at 1:30 PM.

