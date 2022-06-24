Apolinar to bank on experience, skills in upcoming fight against Japanese foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super bantamweight champion Pete “Thunder” Apolinar will use his experience and skills as his advantage against Japanese up-and-comer Yoshiki Takei in their coming bout on August 26, 2022, at the Korakuen Hall Tokyo, Japan.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the 27-year-old Apolinar of San Pablo, Laguna said that he had a lot of advantage against Takei, a renowned former K-1 kickboxing champion.

However, the bout has a lot at stake. Earlier last week, the OPBF officials confirmed that Apolinar’s bout against Takei will put his OPBF super bantamweight title at stake.

“Ang advantage ko po siguro sa kanya ay experience ko po and skills sa boxing kasi sa K1 po sya naglalaro dati,” said Apolinar of Omega Boxing Gym.

(My advantage against him is my experience and skills in boxing because he was playing at the K1.)

In terms of record, Apolinar has the upper hand. He has a record of 16 wins with 10 knockouts and 2 losses compared to Takei’s professional boxing record of 4-0 (4 knockouts).

However, Takei has a vast kickboxing record of 25-2 (win-loss), 16 of his victories came by knockout. In addition, Takei is also a former two-time K-1 kickboxing champion.

One distinct advantage Apolinar has against Takei is his experience in trading leathers against the boxing world’s newest pound-for-pound king, Naoya Inoue.

Apolinar along with fellow Filipino boxer, Kevin Jake Cataraja served as Inoue’s sparring partner for two months for the latter’s world title unification duel against Nonito Donaire.

Inoue devastated Donaire in two rounds to become the WBC, WBA, and IBF world bantamweight champion.

“Target po namin nila coach Julius Junco for this fight is two months preparation. Kasama na doon ang pagiging sparring partner po kay champ Naoya Inoue,” Apolinar said.

(Our target with coach Julius Junco for this fight is two months preparation. That already includes my being the sparring partner in the camp of Naoya Inoue.)

“Malaking bagay po yun sa laban ko at ganun din po sa kalaban ko kasi alam ko po sinubaybayan po nila ako doon sa training camp ni champ Naoya. Pero di naman po nakabawas sa confidence ko yun. Well, in fact po ma naboost pa po ako ng mabuti pra magsikap sa trainings ko po,” he said.

(That is a big thing in my fight at that of my opponent because I know that he has been following me at the training camp of champ Naoya. However, that has not take away some of my confidence. Well, in fact, it has boosted me to work hard in my trainings.)

Apolinar promised his supporters and boxing fans a great fight.

“Isa po itong magandang laban, parehas po kaming naghahanda ng mabuti para po sa darating na August 26 po. May lakas po siya at matibay din po,” Apolinar said.

(This will be a good fight, both of us are preparing very hard for the coming bout on August 26. He has power and he is strong.)

“Sa lahat po ng laban dapat po may confidence talaga at wag magpa-intimidate sa kalaban. Confident po na dapat maingat pa rin at maging matalino sa ibabaw ng ring,” said Apolinar.

(In all fights, we should have confidence and we should not let ourselves be intimidated by the opponent. I am confident that I should be careful and intelligent on the ring.)

“Mahalagang makuha ko po ang laban na ito kasi ito po ang magbubukas po ng pinto sa akin sa world stage,” he said.

(It is important that I can win this fight because this will open the door for me in the world stage.)

