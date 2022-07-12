Comelec-Cebu City tells voters no postponement of brgy, SK polls yet

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An official of the Commission on Elections in Cebu City (Comelec-Cebu City) clarified to voters that there is no law yet postponing the village and youth elections this December amid speculations that may have affected voter registration turnout.

Lawyer Marchel Sarno, Cebu City North District election officer, said preparations are ongoing for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections which will take place this December 5.

This despite observing ‘average’ turnout of applicants two weeks since Comelec reopened voter registrations last July 4.

“Ang akong masulti… average ra atong turnouts run so far… Although mas daghan atong registrants sa atong satellite (registration centers) compared sa atong (election) offices,” said Sarno.

Comelec-Cebu City would record between 400 to 600 registrants from all of their off-site registration centers in a day, Sarno added.

The Comelec official, however, admitted that speculations and reports of lawmakers seeking to postpone the Barangay and SK polls have affected recent voter turnouts.

“Daghang speculation nga ma-postpone and election… Mao pud ni siguro – one of the factors nga ingani ang turn-out,” explained Sarno.

“The more ka magspeculate, the more na di ka magplano. So, the more nga maglisod ka sa last day of registration. Hinaut nga dili sila maglangay-langay. Magparehistro na sila,” he added.

For the North District, registration will be at Robinsons Galleria Cebu from July 18 to 23.

For the South District, registration will be at the SM Seaside City Cebu from July 4 to 16 and Robinsons Galleria Cebu from July 18 to 23.

Voters aged 15 to 30 years old can vote in the barangay and SK elections.

Those who need to transfer their voter registration to a new barangay or even a city or municipality will also be accommodated at the offsite registration.

RELATED STORIES

Comelec-Cebu finds no grounds to hold special elections in Cordova

Comelec Cebu City to hold voters registration in malls

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy