Streak ends for PH women’s football team

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) snapped their four-game winning streak after bowing down to Thailand, 1-0, in their last remaining group stage match of the ongoing AFF Women’s Championship at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022.

With the loss, the Filipinas landed at second place in Group A with 12 points off four wins and one defeat.

Thailand leads the group with four wins and one draw.

Nonetheless, the Filipinas have qualified for the semifinals, where they’ll face the other top two teams in the other groups on Friday.

Kanyanat Chettabutr scored the lone goal for Thailand in the 75h minute.

The semifinal crossover match will be determined on Wednesday as Myanmar and Vietnam will clash for the final positioning of teams in Gorup B at the same venue.

“We played very well for nearly throughout the game, but were punished by that one error. But that’s football, especially when you play against top quality opposition like Thailand,” said the Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic.

“We also had four or five good chances but failed to complete them.”

/bmjo

