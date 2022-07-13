Pangga, Antaran headline ‘Bakbakan sa Compostela’ July 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym and Team Seva joined hands to promote the upcoming “Bakbakan sa Compostela” on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Compostela sports complex in, northern Cebu.

The fight card features 10 bouts with Team Seva’s up-and-comer John Vincent Pangga taking on General Santos City’s Carlito Antaran in the main event.

Pangga who hails from Macabalan, Cagayan de Oro City, and currently based in Cebu, will try to extend his four-fight winning streak against Antaran in their six-rounder bout under the 115-pound division.

Both Pangga and Antaran are equally matched based on their pro boxing record.

Pangga has five wins with one defeat, while Antaran has a 5-6-1 (win-loss-draw) record along with three knockouts.

Pangga’s most recent bout ended in a majority decision victory against Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand in Palawan. That win earned Pangga a gold medal in the ASBC Asian Confederation Junior Boxing Championships flyweight division.

Meanwhile, Antaran is seeking to end his back-to-back losses against John Paul Tabanao and Alex Santisima Jr. earlier this year. He lost to Tabanao in February via knockout, while in April, he lost to Santisima after quitting in the first round.

On the other hand, nine more exciting bouts will be featured in the undercard.

Cebu City’s Anthony Sabalde will square off versus Ernie Sanchez of Amoy Stable of General Santos City in an eight-rounder under the 135lbs division for the co-main event.

The rest of the fight card pit Kit Garces (Stag Promotions) vs. Belmar Plaza (Lanao del Sur), Anthony Gilbuela (RMC Stable) vs. Jimpol Dignos (EMT Stable), Kenneth Egano (Amoy Stable) vs. Jay-ar Aliasot (Ormoc City), Reycar Auxillo (Big Yellow Boxing Gym) vs. Jusue Bastillada (Toledo City), Alec Xandre Bonita (EMT Stable) vs. Jomarie Ladera (Dipolog City), John Vega (Lakas Pinoy Promotions) vs Vince Jason Mapait (Medillen, Cebu), Marco Pumar (Stag Promotions) vs. Kier Toregoza (Cebu City), and Richie Cacanog (Lakas Pinoy) vs. Charles Batianca (Medillen, Cebu). /rcg

ALSO READ:

ARQ Boxing Gym’s boxing event moved to May 15

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy