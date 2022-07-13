Fire victims in Quiot receive additional cash aid

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | July 13,2022 - 02:42 PM
A DSWD-7 staff hands financial aid to a resident whose house was burned down due to a fire in Brgy. Quiot, Cebu City | Photo courtesy of DSWD-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The families displaced by a recent fire in Brgy. Quiot, Cebu City received additional cash aid from the national government.

At least 101 families each received P10,000 in financial assistance on Tuesday, July 12, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) reported.

 

DSWD-7 personnel conducted the distribution of financial aid, which amounted to a total of around P1 million, in the covered court of Brgy. Quiot. 

Last July 7, a fire broke out in Sitio Sto. Niño, a densely populated residential area, in Brgy. Quiot. 

More than 50 houses were burned down, leaving hundreds of families homeless. Damage was pegged at P1.9 million. 

The fire victims will also be receiving financial assistance from the Cebu City Government on top of the P10,000 cash aid they received from DSWD-7. 

Families whose properties were totally destroyed can expect to get P20,000 while P10,000 will be given to those whose houses suffered partial damage. /rcg 

