NM Enriquez, Nadera win in CEPCA weekly online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines—National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. and Laila Nadera topped their respective categories in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) weekly online chess tournament last Sunday, July 10, 2022.

NM Enriquez Jr. topped the All-Cepcans category while Nadera ruled the Prexy Jerry Arena.

In the All-Cepcans category, NM Enriquez Jr., who also competes for the Toledo City Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), capped off his campaign with 7.0 points tied with eventual second placer Jimmy Ty Jr.

However, NM Enriquez had 35 tie-break points compared to Ty’s 34, to emerge the winner.

NM Enriquez Jr., who is also the head coach of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) chess varsity team, defeated Fiel Kapuno III, Ty, Edwin bacaron, International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap, Leo Lofranco, NM Elwin Retanal, and Joseleo Cortes.

He lost twice against Anado Olea Jr. and Edwin Cablao.

NM Retanal settled for third place after scoring 7.0 points, but having a lower tie-break points compared to NM Enriquez and Ty.

In the Prexy Jerry Arena, Nadera who plays for the Ateneo de Manila University chess varsity team, topped the tournament for having a 90-percent winning percentage.

Cris Lim settled for second place with a winning percentage of 73 percent.

