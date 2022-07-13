Amelia Basiga Ale takes oath as Casuntingan chief

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The first councilor of barangay Casuntingan in Mandaue City took her oath of office on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, as the new barangay captain.

Amelia Basiga Ale was elevated to village chief after Oscar “Oca” del Castillo, the former chief, was elected Mandaue City Councilor for winning in the recent May elections.

Ale was joined by her family members, members of the Casuntinagn Barangay Council, and a representative from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) during the gathering at the mayor’s office at the City Hall during the ceremony.

The new barangay captain said she plans to continue the projects of Castillo. One of her priorities is to help address the flood problems in Villa Terrace Subdivision.

Ale has been in public office for 30 years. Before becoming a barangay captain, she was a barangay staff and a councilor.

For his part, Castillo said that since he is already in the city council, he will also try his best to help to address the flood problem in Villa Terrace. He said he has already talked with Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes regarding the matter.

Casuntingan has a population of about 20,000, Castillo said.

Ale said that Louie Del Castillo was appointed to fill the barangay council. He is scheduled to take his oath of office before Mayor Jonas Cortes on Thursday, July 14.

