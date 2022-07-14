Celebrities, netizens react to Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon’s workout routine

CEBU, Philippines— Elisse Joson took to social media to share a video of her partner McCoy de Leon doing his workout routine.

To add a little twist to the workout routine, McCoy gave Elisse kisses as he do his push-up and set-up exercises.

“How to get abs,” she quipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elisse Joson (@elissejosonn)

Netizens and celebrities could not help but felt giddy over the sweet workout routine.

“Bakit ang cute niyo,” Janine Gutierrez said in the comment section.

“Gusto ko lang naman mag Instagram,” Barbie Imperial jokingly said.

“Ganto pala dapat mag workout hahahahahaha,” a netizen also commented.

Pati pala workout by pair na,” another one said.

Joson and De Leon first met in ‘Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky Season 7’ as they both joined the reality show in 2016. They broke up in 2018 and rekindled their relationship in 2020.

They introduced their daughter, Felize, to the public last November 2021. Felize turned one year old last April 10, 2022.

RELATED STORIES:

Local celebrity ‘hot mommas’ this summer 2022

Celebrities’ babies: Baby Zoe pays Baby Felize a visit

WATCH: Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon introduce their baby girl on ‘PBB’

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy