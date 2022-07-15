Minor nabbed for allegedly pickpocketing in downtown Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities in Cebu City brought a minor to Carbon Police Station on Friday, July 15 for allegedly pickpocketing a passenger inside a public utility jeepney (PUJ).

In a report from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), one of the minor’s victims sought help from bystanders along Leon Kilat Street after learning some of her personal belongings were stolen.

The victim told authorities that she and the minor were riding on the same public utility jeepney (PUJ).

The commotion caught the attention of nearby traffic enforcers who helped in pursuing the minor. They eventually caught her in Borromeo Street.

“Karun ang maong menor de edad na balhog na sa station 5 og nagpaabot nalang sa tukmang sombong,” CCTO said.

“Kudos sa atong mga kauban sa buhat nga walay pag duha2x nga nitabang sa biktima,” they added. /rcg

