Cebu City to distribute cash aid to fire victims in Punta, Quiot on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government plans to start distributing financial assistance to the residents displaced by the recent fires in at least three barangays here.

Dr. Ester Concha, head of the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), said they were aiming to start distribution of the cash aid to the fire victims in Barangays Ermita, Quiot and Punta Princesa this Saturday, July 16.

Concha told reporters in a press interview on Friday, July 15 that each of the families whose homes were totally burned down can expect to receive up to P20,000 from the city government.

For those whose properties were partially damaged may be entitled with financial aid amounting to P10,000.

Boarders, on the other hand, could also get P5,000 worth of cash assistance from the city government, said Concha.

In the meantime, the top official of the DSWS said they would be coordinating closely with the barangays affected to ensure that the distribution of funds would be peaceful and orderly.

“Mangita ta og site kung asa pwede. Dako-dako nga venue then paadtoon nato ang taga fire victims or kung pwede, adto sa ilahang site para di na sila maglakaw-lakaw,” she said.

(We’ll look for a site that is acceptable. The venue should be a bigger one, then we will let the fire victims or if possible, there at their site so they would not have to be bothered to go there.)

Qualified beneficiaries will have to present their Disaster Assistance Family Card when claiming their financial assistance.

A series of fires hit densely populated areas in Cebu City over the past weeks.

In Barangay Ermita, at least 150 individuals were displaced when a fire struck in the village’s Sitio Bato last June 6.

Barely a week later, another fire erupted in Barangay Punta Princesa on June 11. The flames devoured houses, mostly made of light materials, from five sitios.

The fire that hit Barangay Punta Princesa displaced more than 3,000 individuals.

Last July 8, a fire also struck in Sitio Sto. Niño in Barangay Quiot, the neighboring barangay of Punta Princesa. Around 300 individuals lost their homes due to the fire.

/dbs

