Talisay City conducts Operation Tuli
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City’s Health Office (CHO) conducts Operation Tuli or free circumcision for young boys in different barangays in the city.
Talisay City Mayor Gerard Anthony “Samsam” Gullas encourages the parents of those boys ages eight years old and above to visit the specified venues as this follows the first come, first serve policy.
“Also, please coordinate with your respective barangay midwives for the scheduling since it is a first come, first served basis,” Gullas further stated.
The first batch was held last Friday, June 15, 2022 in Barangay Mohon Gymnasium catering residents of barangays Mohon, Lawaan 2, Biasong, and Pooc. This will continue in the coming weeks, particularly on July 22, July 29, August 5, Agust 12, and August 19, and August 26, 2022.
Gullas further stated that this activity will be made by batch, which starts from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
/dbs
