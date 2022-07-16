Cafe Point Chess Tournament opens Sunday, IM Rico Mascariñas heads cast

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Over 30 wood pushers will test their mettle in Sunday’s Cafe Point Chess Tournament at the Cafe Point along M. Logarte Avenue in Barangay Mabolo, here.

The tournament which features a seven-round Swiss system format drew some of Cebu’s finest woodpushers.

No less than the Toledo City Trojans’ ace wood pushers International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas leads the list of elite competitors.

Joining him are fellow Trojans, National Master (NM) Merben Roque, Richard Natividad, Allan Pason, Ronald Ganzon, Rommel Guanzon, Bonn Rainauld, and fellow National Master, Rogelio Enriquez Jr.

The other ace woodpushers who will compete in the over-the-board chess tournament are FIDE Master (FM) Anthony Makinano, Joel Pacuribot, Christopher Tabulado, and Allan Salientes.

The champion woodpusher will take home P7,000, the second placer will get P4,000, and P2,500 will go to the third placer. The fourth and fifth placers will receive P1,500 and P1,000 respectively.

Also, the sixth to 10th finishers won’t go home empty-handed as they will also get P500 each.

The tournament will be supervised by FIDE Arbiter (FA) Felix Poloyapoy Jr. who is also the team manager of the Toledo City Trojans in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP). /rcg

