Cebu City Health registers over 155,000 minors for COVID-19 vaccination

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As of Sunday, July 17, the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) logged a total of 155,297 minors who already received their COVID-19 vaccine and those who already signed up for vaccination.

Of the number, a total of 101,239 individuals are ages 12 to 17 years old, while the remaining 54,058 are between 5 to 11-years-old.

Latest data from CHD also shows that the city already inoculated a total of 75,614 children ages 12 to 17-years-old with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 67,340 of these already received their second dose.

At least 805 from among those who already got their second dose also received their first booster shot.

For those with ages 5 to 11-years-old, CHD said a total of 44,228 were already vaccinated with first dose and 33,708 of them already received their second dose.

CHD started the pediatric vaccination roll out for minors 12 to 17 years old last March 10, 2022, about a month after the city also started vaccination for those who are 5 to 11-years-old in February.

Meanwhile, the CHD said the over-all count for vaccinated individuals in the city already reached 847,942.

The city also logged 184,185 individuals who registered for booster vaccination.

Of the number, 161,387 individuals already had their first booster shot while 10,322 already got their second booster shot.

/dcb

