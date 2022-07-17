358 boys benefit from Operation Tuli in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 358 boys aged eight years old and above benefited from Operation Tuli or the free circumcision of the Talisay City government in just two scheduled activities last July 8 and 15, 2022.

Dr. Lino Alanzado, head of the Talisay City Health Office, said that at least 152 boys were successfully circumcised on July 8, 2022, at the Talisay City Hall grounds while last Friday, July 15, there were 206 who went together with their parents and guardians to Barangay Mohon’s gymnasium and availed the free service.

They are expecting this number to increase in the coming weeks as they also set more scheduled free circumcision activities in Talisay City.

As posted in his Facebook post, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas stated that Operation Tuli had been scheduled until August 2022. He further encouraged parents to bring their sons [8 years old and above] and have them circumcised. This could also be a good opportunity for the parents to save money instead of paying for their child’s circumcision.

The city’s Operation or Oplan Tuli is a project of Gullas.

For his part, Alanzado said that there would be a lot of benefits when a boy would undergo circumcision. This includes one’s better hygiene. Aside from that, this will also help in reducing the risk of getting urinary tract infection, lessening the chances of getting a sexually transmitted infection, and decreasing the risk of cancer of the penis.

“Mas sayon hugasan ang penis if tuli kay maexpose naman ang glands sa penis. Mareduce ang risk of urinary tract infection kay sayon naman hinluan. Mareduce ang risk of sexually transmitted infection kay mas easier magamitan og condom kay wala nay foreskin. Lastly, decrease the risk and [gives] protection against cancer of the penis and protection against cervical cancer of the female sexual partner,” Alanzado said.

(It would be easier to clean the penis if it is circumsized because the glands of the penis would be exposed. This will reduce the risk of urinary tract infection because it is easier to clean. The risk of getting sexually transmitted infection would be reduced because it would easier to use the condom because there is no more foreskin. Lastly, this will decrease the risk and [gives] protection against cancer of the penis and protection against cervical cancer of the female sexual partner.)

