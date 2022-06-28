Boysen, AEG score wins in CABC 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Boysen Paints and AEG Building Prints logged their second straight victories in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 4th Corporate Cup held last Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Paref Springdale gymnasium.

Boysen Paints defeated Unitec Pipes, 58-50, while AEG Building Prints edged Buildrite, 70-67, in the other game.

Meanwhile, Modern Windows earned its first victory of the tournament by beating Island Premium paints, 71-64.

Chester Hinagdanan put up another impressive outing, leading Boysen Paints with 23 points.

Hinagdanan, who led Boysen to their first victory in the opening match last June 20, also tallied six rebounds, one assist, and four steals.

His teammate, Criz Matunog, added 15 markers with nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Mark Paradero was the lone player from Unitec Pipes who scored in double digits with 18 points.

AEG’s Bong Gabison and Zach Elisha Go combined for 49 points to help secure the win for their team.

Both Gabison and Go chalked up double-double performances. Gabison had 25 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and five steals, while Go piled up 24 markers, 10 rebounds and one steal.

Jonas Panerio topped Buildrite with 25 points.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Architects basketball tourney incentive: Champion team to retain core roster rule

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy