Cabahug, minority Mandaue councilor, vows to back admin’s decisions beneficial to Mandauehanons

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Councilor Editha Cabahug, sole minority councilor of the City Council, assured cooperation with the administration of Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Cabahug said she would support the administration’s decisions as long as it would be beneficial to Mandauehanons and for the good of the city.

At the same time, she is also asking for the help of the council and the Mayor whenever she will submit resolutions or ordinances that are beneficial for the residents.

“Anyway, we are mandated by the people of Mandaue City, all of us in the council. I hope smooth ra gyud ni ang dagan sa 16th SP (I hope that the 16th SP will run smoothly),” said Cabahug.

Cabahug said that she had already worked with Mayor Jonas Cortes and Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede before and already knew some of the city councilors.

This is already Cabahug’s fourth term as a city councilor. She was first elected last 2007 and served for a straight three terms, she said.

Cabahug will chair the Committee on Human Rights.

She said she would focus on providing “land for the landless and homes for the homeless”.

Cabahug also thanked those who voted for her during the election despite not being able to participate in the election campaign because of her stage 3 ovarian cancer.

The city councilor, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last August 2021, was declared cancer-free last April 25, 2022.

Cabahug said that she really wanted to withdraw her candidacy before but was encouraged by her team Bando Bag-ong Mandaue for her to continue.

“Naa pa gyud koy mission seguro (Maybe, I still have a mission),” said Cabahug.

/dbs

