What is a ‘kamote’ rider? Kuya Kim explains

CEBU, Philippines —’Kamote.’

Many of us may be familiar with this term. In fact, we may have already encountered them on the streets by now or seen videos of them being shared on social media.

The term ‘kamote’ rider is usually used to describe motorcycle riders who display bad riding habits on the road.

But how did the Filipino name for sweet potato end up being used to describe the bitter habits of some motorcycle drivers?

Filipino television host Kim Atienza, also known as Kuya Kim, may have an answer to that.

Kuya Kim explained this in a bike talk with Cebuana Ma. Rica Cabarrubias, popularly known as Jet Lee, the ambassador of the Philippine Motorcycle Tourism and Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

“Kaya sila tinawag na kamote driver dahil after the time of the American, naiwan sa ating mga guro na tinuruan ng mga Americano. Whenever a student is not good, the teacher would say, ‘You better go home and plant kamote’..” said the well known host.

“So yong kamote dumikit sa mga estudyanteng hindi magagaling, doon nagsimula ang tawag sa mga ‘kamote’ riders.”

“At ngayon, binigyan ng twist ng ibang riders. Sabi nila ‘bakit tinawag na kamote?’ Kasi pagnabangga ka, wala namang pangbayad, kamot ulo,” he added.

Makes sense, right?

We’re really not sure if that’s the origin of the term. But one thing we know for sure is that being a ‘kamote’ rider isn’t good.

That’s why Kuya Kim, who is also a motorcycle enthusiast, is reminding the millions of riders in the country to ride responsibly, follow the rules, and more importantly, not race on public roads.

“Ang pangangarera ay gingawa sa tamang lugar..Kung sasakay tayo ng motor, we have to think of others para ang tingin din nila sa atin ng iba ay hindi masama, para hindi kamote ang tingin sa atin.”

“Para hindi tayo tawaging ‘kamote’, wag tayong mag-ugaling ‘kamote’.”

He also has this to say to all motorcycle riders out there. “Whenever we ride, whenever we’re on our motorcycle, we forget our ego at home. Do not ride with your ego.. Take advantage of the quiet time your on your motorcycle, lalong na kapag long ride to connect to God. Motorcycling is prayer because your on your motorcycle, your hearing the engine..wala kang kausap. Kausapin mo si Lord.”

Jet Lee and Kuya Kim ended the interview with a prayer for gratitude and a safe ride.

Jet Lee has been promoting tourism around the country through motorcycle tourism.

