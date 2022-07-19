Sherilin Plastics, two others advance to MCBL round-of-16 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sherilin Plastics, Lite Shipping Corporation, and Tech Mahindra cruised to the round-of-16 of the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) Season 6 after beating their respective opponents over the weekend.

Sherlin Plastics beat RBH Construction, 127-111, last Sunday at the Benedicto College Gymnasium to advance in the round of 16.

Zylle Cabellon, one of the Sherilin Plastics-Mandaue City’s top scorers in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-U VisMin leg, took a short break from their campaign by playing for Sherilin’s MCBL squad.

He poured in 40 points, one rebound, three assists, and three steals to lead Sherilin to the round-of-16.

His teammate James Ferraren had a double-double performance of 27 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and two steals to help the team’s cause.

Meanwhile, Lite Shipping Corporation edged Enemiez, 87-66, in the other game, to join Sherilin in the round of 16.

Rex Bangalao led Lite Shipping with 14 markers while Franco Augusto added 13.

Tech Mahindra also advanced to the round-of-16 with a dominating 105-64 victory against the Ballers.

Steve Cabanday led Tech Mahindra with 19 points, two rebounds, one assist, and three steals.

The remaining round-of-32 games of the MCBL Season 6 Playoffs continue on Saturday and Sunday at the City Sports Club Cebu and Benedicto College gymnasium.

