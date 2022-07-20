Minor rescued, 4 others arrested in drug den raid in Sambag I

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Barely two months after she got out of jail for charges of illegal drugs, a 61-year-old female, believed to be a drug den keeper, might be facing another jail time.

The female suspect, identified as Violeta Morales, was among those arrested during a raid in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), together with anti-narcotics operatives of the Regional Intelligence Unit, dismantled what was believed to be a drug den in Sitio Poras, Brgy. Sambag 1 around 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

PDEA-7, in a statement, also said they rescued a 16-year-old boy.

The other three suspects arrested were named Freddie Colongon, Joneil Basarte, and Reynaldo Barangan.

Colongon is Morales’ 71-year-old live-in partner. A vendor who sells eggs, the anti-narcotics agency also suspected him to have helped Morales sustain her illegal drug activities.

Basarte and Barangan, on the other hand, were technicians and visitors of the drug den.

Further information from PDEA-7 showed that Morales has been previously arrested, and jailed, for charges of illegal drugs.

She was recently released from jail, around two months ago, the same statement from PDEA-7 said.

Law enforcers seized 20 packs of suspected shabu, weighing a total of 11 grams and worth P74,800, during the raid. All four arrested individuals will be facing criminal complaints for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act No. 9165).

