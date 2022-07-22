Lapu-Lapu to start implementing devolution transition plan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will start to implement its devolution transition plan starting this year.

This complies with the Mandanas Ruling which mandates the devolution of programs from the national government to local government units (LGUs).

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairman of the city council’s Committee on Social Services, said that the council would need to pass the devolution transition plan, in consonance with Executive Order No. 138 entitled “The full devolutions of the executive branch to local governments, creation of a Committee on Devolution, and for other purposes” which was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Mandated na siya to all LGUs to come up with a devolution transition plan para in compliance with the Supreme Court Mandanas Ruling. Sa Mandanas Ruling man gud, ang mga national agencies kinahanglan ilaha nang i-devolve ang ilang mga programs dinhi sa local government,” Cuizon said.

(That is mandated to all LGUs to come up with a devolution transition plan for compliance with te Supreme Court Mandanas Ruling. In the Mandanas Ruling, the national agencies would need to devolve their programs to the local government.)

Among the programs that will be transferred to LGUs were the Supplemental Feeding Program and services for persons with disability (PWDs) which were implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Some programs from the Department of Health will also be implemented by the City Health Office starting this year.

“Karong nga year, sa first year sa atong implementation, duha pa ka national agencies ang nagpa-devolve sa uban nilang mga programa,” she added.

(This year, the first year of our implementation, two national agencies have devolved some of their programs.)

Cuizon said the transition for the devolution of programs from national agencies to LGUs would last up to three years.

