Olango residents get free skills training, better chances of landing a job

Some 255 residents in Olango Island in Lapu-Lapu City will have a better chance at getting a job after they graduated from the free skills training on Thursday, July 21, which was initiated by the Lapu-Lapu City government.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chairman of the Lapu-Lapu City Council’s Committee on Social Services, said that the graduates were those who availed of the courses offered to them by Technical Education and Skills Training Development Authority (TESDA) such as welding, backhoe operator, hilot and wellness, and electrical training.

Cuizon said that the Lapu-Lapu City government partnered with TESDA for this training.

She also said that the city government would also help graduates of these skills training to get hired or to land a job by referring them to the city’s Public Employment Services Office (PESO).

“Which is niingon pod ang atong kongresista Cindi King-Chan nga motabang pod siya nga ma-facilitate sa atong PESO, through Mr. Kim Francisco, nga makatrabaho dayon ni sila,” she said.

(Which our Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan said that she would help to facilitate through our PESO, through Mr. Kim Francisco that they [the graduates] can quickly help their families.)

Cuizon also said that she would also pass a resolution encouraging contractors to hire their skills training graduates.

She also said that the city government had made it easier for Olango residents to avail of the skills training when they conducted it in the island.

She said that when she headed the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), she and the city government appealed to TESDA to hold the skills training in Olango Island so that beneficiaries could save on their fare.

“Sa pagsugod sa administration ni Mayor Ahong, unya ako pa man pod to’y CSWDO head, ato gyud nga gibisita ang TESDA kung pwede sila na mismo, ang mga eskwelahan na mismo, ang modala na sa ilang trainings didto na sa Olango,” Cuizon said.

(At the start of the Mayor Ahong’s administration, and I was still the CSWDO head at that time, I visited TESDA and ask them if they could bring the trainings to Olango.)

This request was granted by TESDA.

The city government also made it easier for those who availed of the skills training as it also provided a P160 allowance per day for the trainees.

The courses offered by TESDA were three- to six-month courses.

Meanwhile, Cuizon also said that the city government was now accepting enrollees for the free skills training for residents in mainland Lapu-Lapu City.

She added that they are now accepting enrollees for the skills training for residents in mainland Lapu-Lapu.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu-Lapu offers livelihood program to PWDs

Livelihood aid beneficiaries in Lapu-Lapu given tips to grow their businesses – DSWD-7

City Council pushes info drive to prevent drownings in Lapu-Lapu

Lapu-Lapu gov’t offers community-based training for Oponganons

Olango slowly rising from ashes

Unemployment rate up to 6% in May

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy