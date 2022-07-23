Registrants crowd COMELEC registration center during last day of voters registration

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Eligible voters who have yet to register may still do so until 3 p.m. of Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Off-site registration for Cebu City is still on going , as of this writing, at Robinsons’ Galleria.

Megumi Tapia, Comelec Cebu City-South District election assistant II, said they will still accommodate registrants who can beat the 3 p.m. cut-off, as per Comelec resolution pertaining to the last day of the voters’ registration.

“Sa resolution, basta 3 o’clock na basta nasulod siya sa 30-meter radius, ilista namo ang mga ngalan nila, unya amo sila i-roll call, tawagon namo. Kung naa pa diha, kinahanglan i-accommodate namo,” he said.

Tapia said they have not received any instructions yet if there will be an extension for the voters’ registration for the Sangguniang Kabataan and Barangay elections on December 5, 2022.

At around 12 p.m on Saturday, Tapia estimated the number of registrants to be at more than 1,000 already.

He said that for the past few weeks, they were able to accommodate an average of 1,200 voters daily.

Tapia said the average number of registrants per week since the voters registration began last July 4, was at around 4,000 or at least 12,000 registrants for the last three weeks, until Saturday, July 23.

Of the number, around 70 to 80 percent are new registrants.

Tapia said the situation this Saturday remains manageable. He also thanked the staff of the host mall for providing assistance in keeping the flow of the registrants orderly.

“Bisan sa unsa ka init sa ulo sa atong mga aplikante, kami magpabilin ra gihapon ming kalmado, mag pasensya,” he said. /rcg

