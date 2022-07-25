Sarah Geronimo sings, dances ‘Duyan’ in ‘ASAP’ comeback

Sarah Geronimo marked her return to ABS-CBN’s weekend variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To” with a song-and-dance performance of her 2018 hit “Duyan.”

The singer-actress gave an account of the people she is grateful for, in a video aired before her comeback performance during the show, as seen on the network’s YouTube channel today, July 24.

“Maraming maraming salamat po sa aking mga Kapamilya in ABS-CBN, Viva and of course, sa ‘ASAP’ family ko. Maraming salamat po sa aking co-performers and sa lahat ng Popsters na talagang matiyagang naghintay,” she said, referring to her fans. “From the bottom of my heart, maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na pagsuporta.”

(Thank you so much to my Kapamilya in ABS-CBN, Viva and of course, my “ASAP” family. Thank you so much to my co-performers and to all Popsters who patiently waited [for me]. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for all your continuous support.)

“And now, I’m finally back home of course only here in ABS-CBN. Samahan niyo po akong muli (Join me anew) as I once again share my music,” she added.

Geronimo changed into three outfits during her performance including a white suit, a blue dress, and a black top with see-through sleeves paired with a mini skirt.

Geronimo’s last appearance on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage was in 2020. She was then seen in the show through taped and virtual performances in January 2021.

