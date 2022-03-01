Mateo Guidicelli pens sweet message on wife Sarah G’s 19th showbiz anniv

CEBU, Philippines—Singer-actress Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli celebrates her 19th anniversary in show business today, March 1, 2022.

Her husband, Cebuano actor Matteo Guidicelli took to Instagram to greet his wife.

Matteo wrote an appreciation post for Sarah coupled with some photos of them.

“Dear wife,

Today marks your 19th year in show-business! Seeing you grow every single day as an artist and as a woman, totally blows my mind. Your passion, dedication, hard work and focus is just on another level. I am very very proud of you! Continue spreading love, happiness and inspiration to the people around the world!!

I love you very much,

Your husband ❤️❤️❤️ ,” he wrote on Instagram.

The post was flooded with love and greetings from their fans and followers. /rcg

