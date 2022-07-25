Productive stint for Cebuana Moira Frances Erediano in Ilocos race

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Rising Cebuana triathlete Moira Frances Erediano of Team Go For Gold put on an impressive performance last weekend in the Tagudin, Ilocos Sur Triathlon/Duathlon held in the municipality of Tagudin, Ilocos Sur.

The 17-year-old 12th grader from Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) topped the duathlon standard race elite category held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, and then placed second in the women’s triathlon race elite category the day after.

Erediano finished the 10-kilometer run, 40k bike, and 5k run duathlon race with a time of two hours, 26 minutes, and 33 seconds.

She bested Merry Joy Trupa, who finished second (2:29.12) and Elaine Quismundo, who rounded off the top three (2:35.59).

In Sunday’s triathlon race, Erediano finished second with a time of 2:38.40 behind Bea Marie Quiambao, who topped the race with a time of 2:28.44. Erediano’s teammate Nicole Marie Del Rosario grabbed third spot, clocking 2:45.30.

The triathlon race featured a 1.5k swim, 40k bike, and 10k run.

Meanwhile, former Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) triathlon gold medalist John Leerams Chicano dominated both the duathlon and triathlon races in the men’s side.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu: Next breeding ground of top triathletes?

Alcoseba, Cebuana triathlete, finishes 8th in U23 Asia triathlon in Kazakhstan

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy