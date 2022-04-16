Cebu: Next breeding ground of top triathletes?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is stamping its reputation as a potential breeding ground of top triathletes after sending a solid number of them to the Triathlon Association of the Philippines’ (TRAP) national training pool and developmental training pool.

A total of nine Cebuanos, headed by 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino made it to TRAP’s official list.

The 22-year-old Remolino of Talisay City finished second in the men’s elite category of the National Age Group Triathlon (NAGT) series/National Triathlon Trials in Subic Bay Freeport last February.

His second-place finish earned him a spot in the national training pool.

Joining him is none other than 18-year-old Raven Faith Alcoseba who also hails from Talisay City.

Alcoseba, a varsity swimmer of the De La Salle University Green Archers stunned the women’s elite division when she emerged champion in her first NAGT race last February.

Joining Remolino and Alcoseba in the training pool is Matthew Justine Hermosa.

The national training pool will determine the final list of triathletes and duathletes that will represent the Philippine Team in the upcoming 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

Joining them in the national training pool are three-time SEA Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang, two-time SEA Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas, and 2019 SEA Games double gold medalist John Chican along with 10 other triathletes, and seven duathletes.

The developmental pool, on the other hand, serves as the farm team for TRAP to hone the skills of the potential triathletes and duathletes who can become the next stars in this sport.

Cebuanos who made it to the developmental training pool are Jacob Clint Lipura, Jacob Kennedy Lipura, Moira Frances Erediano, Nicole Marie Del Rosario, Carron Paulter Canas, and para triathlete Alex Niño Silverio.

Remolino, Alcoseba, and the rest of the Cebuano triathletes who are listed by TRAP are members of the vaunted Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group- Go For Gold team of national triathlon coach Roland Remolino based in Talisay City.

Recently, Erediano proved why she deserved to be on the developmental list after ruling the women’s overall category of the Dumaguete Triathlon 2022. /rcg

