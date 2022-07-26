Law enforcers continue war on illegal drugs under PBBM’s administration



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers will continue the war on illegal drugs as this is part of the four flagship programs of the Philippine National Police, together with campaigns against illegal gambling, loose firearms, and wanted persons.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that strengthening the campaign against illegal drugs is crucial in keeping the peace and order in the city since illegal drugs are the “mother of all crime”.

“Padayun gihapon atong campaign against illegal drugs…[If stopped], for sure crimes will rise. Anhi man magsugod,” Parilla said.

”Kung kusog ang drugas, usually mukusog sad atoang ubang klase sa krimen like robbery, snatching, theft because some of the drug users cannot sustain their illegal activities without money. So ilang source kay through other means, mangawat na,” he added.

He said this following President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 25.



Marcos was not able to include the peace and order in his speech, specifically the war on drugs.

For his part, Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra, chairperson for the Peace and Order Committee of the Cebu City Council, said that even though Marcos did not include in his speech on Monday, July 25, the fight against illegal drugs, the latter has already said that he will continue the campaign against drugs.

“I am pretty sure nga naa gihapon ni and mas panghingusgan ang kompanya batok sa drugas under his administration. In his previous interviews, iya man gyud na nga ginacheck,” Zafra said.

Also, Levi Ortiz, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas, said that their intensive campaign against illegal drugs and their coordination with other law enforcement agencies continues.

