Rama on Marcos Jr.’s first SONA: Very comprehensive, encompassing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was “very comprehensive” and “encompassing.”

He said Marcos was able to touch on what the country needs in order to “bounce back” from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent calamities.

In a statement released by the city’s Public Information Office, Rama also commended the President for putting emphasis on the need to prioritize agriculture, fiscal management and the need for “rightsizing” of employees of the different government agencies. All of these, he said, are aligned with the policies of his administration.

“It is superb for the President to bring the nation to be sound,” Rama said.

Rama also welcomed the attention that the President is giving on issues affecting water, energy and the need for specialty hospitals, especially in urban centers, that are all part of his transformation plans for the country.

In an earlier interview, Rama said, he did not want to expect much from the President’s first SONA. But he said that he was “excited” to listen to what he has to say.

Rama supported the presidency of Marcos in the May 9, 2022 elections.

