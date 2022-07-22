Rama shares ‘expectations’ for President Bongbong Marcos’ first SONA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite having no specific expectations from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s first state of the nation address (SONA) on Monday, July 25, 2022, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he was excited over Marcos’ pronouncements on some major services.

“I would not want to be expecting, but I am excited because there will be a lot of pronouncements, I am pretty sure, nga ang presidente (that the president) will be bringing to all of us. Di lang ko mo pre-empt (I will not pre-empt them), but we were discussing before about major services of national concern, but I will leave it to the president,” he told Cebu media in a phone interview on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Rama is currently in Manila and is scheduled to attend Marcos’ first SONA along with his nephew, Cebu City South District Representative Edu Rama.

The mayor said that he was also arranging for his wife, Malou, to attend the SONA on Monday in Manila.

“I’m working it out now. I will (also) be connecting nga makaapil ang mga elected or appointed major cities (the elected or appointed [officials] of major cities can join) that will be with me aron inig abot didto naa poy (when they reach there there will be a) representation ang League of the Cities of the Philippines (LCP),” he added.

Rama was recently elected as the LCP president after an uncontested election on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

In his speech, right after securing the LCP presidency, Rama emphasized that the current administration would need the LCP’s support in terms of governance.

Other Cebu officials, including Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas and his wife Congresswoman Rhea Gullas are also set to attend the SONA in Manila on Monday.

