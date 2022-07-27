Raymond Garcia’s promise: Additional benefits for VMLP-Cebu members

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thankful for the support that he received, Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, the newly elected president of the Vice Mayor’s League of the Philippines (VMLP) – Cebu Chapter, promised to work hard for his members and the rest of the Cebuanos.

Garcia run unopposed during the VMLP election on Tuesday, July 26, and got the vote of 46 of the 53 vice mayor’s who were present.

“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the vice mayors of all the different municipalities and cities of Cebu for their trust and confidence in selecting me to steer the league. We will work hard to be worthy of that trust by working to secure additional benefits for the League’s members in terms of capacity building and enhancement,” he said in a social media post on Wednesday morning, July 27.

Garcia said vice mayors play an important role in local governance being the head of the legislative departments of their respective local government units (LGUs).

They impact “in a very direct manner the quality of laws [passed] in their localities,” he said.

It is for this reason that Garcia promised to do his best to ensure the betterment of each of their members in order to also benefit the people of the localities that they represent.

Garcia also thanked Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia for supporting his bid for the presidency of the VLMP – Cebu Chapter.

“Lastly, I would like to thank Governor Gwen Garcia for her support. Let us all work together to bring the island of Cebu to achieve greater heights,” Garcia said in a social media post.

Garcia’s election happened shortly after Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was also elected national president of the League of Cities of the Philippines.

Below is the complete list of the newly elected VMLP – Cebu Chapter officers:

President : Raymond Alvin Garcia (Cebu City)

Vice President : Alex Francis Bingay (Balamban)

Treasurer : Roy Melgo (Brobon)

PRO : Elanito Peña (Minglanilla)

Board of Directors :

First District

Virgilio Chiong (Naga City)

Ricci Regen Reluya (San Fernando)

Second District

William Lagahid (Dalaguete)

Neil Tracy Plando (Alcoy)

Third District

Melvin Justin Labuca (Asturias)

Raisa Moreno (Aloguinsan)

Fourth District

Mariano Martinez (San Remigio)

Mary Greleigh Cabrera ( Santa Fe)

Fifth District

Froilan Quiño (Compostela)

Erwin Yu – (Tudela)

Sixth District

Aurelio Damole (Consolacion)

Victor Tago III (Cordova)

Seventh District

Verna Magallon (Alegria)

Paz Rozgoni (Moalboal)

Highly-urbanized Cities

Celedonio Sitoy (Lapu-Lapu City)

Glenn Bercede (Mandaue City)

League members were unable to elect for the positions of the Secretary General and Auditor, respectively, but the body is set to appoint Dumanjug Vice Mayor Erwin Gica and Talisay City Vice Mayor Richard Francis Aznar to fill these posts.

