Sunrise Events to limit number of bike-out participants to 50

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) will limit the number of participants in the traditional bike-out of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines on Sunday that starts and finishes at the Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City.

The bike-out is regularly held a week before the much-awaited race, giving the participating triathletes, a chance to familiarize the 90-kilometer bike route.

The bike-out which is slated on Sunday, July 31, 2022, coincides with the ocular inspection of the 90-kilometer bike route of the international triathlon race slated on August 7, 2022, at the Mactan Newtown.

However, it will only accommodate 50 cyclists. This was announced by SEI and Ironman Group Philippines general manager Princess Galura on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

According to Galura, they decided to limit the number of cyclists to 50 based on the directives of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) management.

Galura revealed that it was not their decision, but CCLEX’s management’s directive for safety purposes.

The excitement continues to build up less than two weeks before the return of Asia’s biggest and grandest triathlon race.

According to Galura, a total of 1,928 triathletes from all over the world will answer the starting gun on August 7.

NO CELEBRITY TRIATHLETES

She added that unlike in previous editions, there are no celebrity triathletes who will be joining the event for various reasons.

One of the main reasons people flock to the streets to watch the race since 2012 in Cebu was to see their favorite celebrities.

Actors and television personalities like Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidicelli, Enchong Dee, Gerald Anderson, Jake Cuenca, Kim Chiu, Gretchen Fullido, and Bubbles Paraiso were frequent participants in the race.

At one time, Formula 1 champion Jenson Button of MacLaren joined the race which drew the attention of international media.

However, Galura revealed that celebrity triathletes either have no training or have projects to focus on.

There are various factors as to why no celebrity triathletes are joining the race, one of them could be the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Galura said.

This is the first time the Ironman 70.3 Philippines returns to Cebu since 2020 when the health pandemic stopped the staging of all sports competitions.

The August 7 race features a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90k bike, and 21k run traversing a relatively new route, particularly in Cordova town and the eastern portion of Mactan Island. /rcg

