Three Cebu execs join DOT 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three former local executives in Cebu are now part of the new administration of the Department of Tourism (DOT) which is headed by Sec. Christina Frasco.

They are former Liloan Councilor Ferdinand “Kokoy” Jumapao, former President of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Cebu City (IBP-Cebu City) and lawyer Elaine Bathan, and former Capitol Chief Protocol Officer Ronald Conopio.

Jumapao, Bathan and Conopio took their oath as new Tourism undersecretaries last Tuesday, July 26, officially confirming their new appointments.

Conopio is the Tourism department’s new Director. In a post on his official Facebook account, Conopio thanked Secretary Frasco ‘for her trust and confidence.’ He also said he was looking forward to his new role in the government.

“As your public servant, I am committed to supporting the Secretary’s goal of furthering the economic growth of the Philippines through tourism. For the betterment of my fellow Filipino people, and likewise for the rest of our beautiful country,” said Conopio.

Conopio was the provincial government’s Chief Protocol Officer during Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s first, three terms at the Capitol, from 2004 until 2013.

Bathan, in a separate post on social media, revealed she was appointed as DOT’s new Chief of Staff.

“I am honored to join Secretary Christina in the Department of Tourism as Undersecretary and Chief of Staff,” said Bathan.

“I have waited for the right time to make this formal announcement to everyone, but I want you all to know that I have been overwhelmed with joy by your greetings. Thank you very much,” she added.

Aside from being the former President of IBP-Cebu City, Bathan previously served as the Chief of Staff of former Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing.

She was also the Dean of the University of San Jose -Recoletos’ (USJR) College of Law.

Meanwhile, several local officials and tourism stakeholders welcomed the appointments of Jumapao, Bathan, and Conopio.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan congratulated Jumapao for his new stint in the national government.

“Dako nakong pasalamat kay laing dugong Bisaya na pod ang dali natong masampit nga siguro gayud nga naglantaw sa kalambuan sa turismo sa atong probinsiya,” said Chan in a separate Facebook post.

(I am so grateful because we have another Bisaya that we can easily call for help who really has a vision of development for tourism in our province.)

