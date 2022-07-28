Toledo Trojans dump Surigao, book semis spot in PCAP online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans advanced to the southern division semifinals of the ongoing playoffs of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) on Wednesday.

The fourth seed Trojans eliminated the fifth seed Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, 2-0, in their two-round duel in the southern division’s quarterfinals.

In the first round, Toledo beat Surigao, 13-8, after winning the blitz, 6-1, and a 7-all draw in the rapid round.

In the second round, Toledo and Surigao virtually had the same outcome, with the former winning the blitz round, 4-3, and another 7-all draw.

“As a preparation for the playoffs, our players were empowered to bring ideas to the table and let them do what they do best,” said Toledo City Trojans’ owner Jeah Jean Gacang.

“Seeing their commitment and undying passion for chess, I’m confident that our team will be doing its best to grow further and improve.”

During the first round match, Toledo’s Chinese Grand Master (GM) Xu Yi won both the blitz and rapid matches against Lennon Hart Salgados.

GM Xu Yi’s teammates Jinky Catulay, International Master (NM) Rico Mascariñas, Rommel Ganzon, and Bonn Rainauld Tibod bested Mariel Romero, NM Cyril Ortega, FIDE Master (FM) Vince Alaan, and Antonio Echavez Jr., respectively.

Meanwhile, NM Merben Roque of the Trojans and United States (US) based Cebuano Grand Master (GM) Enrico Sevillano, who played for Surigao, had a draw in the blitz round.

NM Roque’s teammate Allan Pason also drew with Rhez Rheann Auza.

Surigao showed some fight in the rapid round after finishing it with a 7-all draw. They clinched three wins courtesy of Romero, NM Ortega, and Auza, who beat Catulay, IM Mascariñas, and Tibod, respectively.

Toledo also had three wins in the rapid round from GM Yi, along with Ganzon’s win over FM Alaan and Pason beating Chavez Jr.

The Trojans will try to upset the heavily-favored former PCAP champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights when they face off in Saturday’s semifinals.

On Wednesday, the Kisela Knights advanced to the semifinals from their hard-earned win against eighth-seed Tacloban Vikings.

Iloilo won the first round, 20-1, but Tacloban retaliated with a 13.5-7.5 victory, forcing their match to an Armageddon tie-breaker where Iloilo won, 3-0 to secure the semifinal spot.

The last time Toledo and Iloilo faced in the PCAP playoffs was in the inaugural season’s first conference semifinals last year.

The southern division’s other semifinal match is between the Negros Kingsmen and Davao Chess Eagles.

Negros beat Camarines-Iriga, while Davao bested Zamboanga Sultans in the quarters. /rcg

