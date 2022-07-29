Ateneo gunman’s father shot dead in Basilan

MANILA, Philippines — The father of Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol, the suspect in the Ateneo de Manila University shooting, was gunned down in Lamitan City, Basilan on Friday morning, July 29, 2022, according to the police.

“Kaka-confirm lang ng Lamitan police na pinatay po iyong tatay ni Dr. Yumol kaninang mga around 6:30 to 7 a.m.,” Police Lieutenant Eirene Mazon, officer-in-charge of the regional police information office at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told INQUIRER.net over the phone.

(We just confirmed this with the Lamitan City police. Dr. Yumol’s father was shot dead at around 6:30 to 7 a.m.)

Rolando Yumol, a retired member of the Philippine Constabulary now in his mid-70s, was gunned down outside a store in Barangay Maligaya owned by the Yumol family.

According to the relative who requested not to be named, Rolando sustained four gunshot wounds.

It would be recalled that the younger Yumol went on a shooting spree just before the holding of graduation rites of the Ateneo College of Law, killing former Lamitan mayor Rosita Furigay, her aide Victor Capistrano, and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala.

