CHD: 248 Cebu City residents get 2nd booster shots

CEBU CITY, Philippines –More than 200 individuals belonging to the 5o years old and above age group and 18 to 49 years old with comorbidities have received their second doses of COVID-19 booster shots from the City Health Department (CHD) of Cebu City, on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The health department, as of Thursday, has successfully administered the second booster shots to 185 individuals, whose ages are 50 years old and above, and to 63 others, whose ages are from 18 to 49 years old and who are immunocompromised.

The CHD said that those with comorbidities would be given their second booster shots at the regular vaccination sites, specifically Ayala Center Cebu, Robinson’s Galleria, SM City, and SM Seaside.

Immunocompromised individuals include those who are in immunodeficiency state, who have human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) disease, active cancer or malignancy, those who are transplant recipients, undergoing steroid treatment, bedridden patients with poor prognosis, and other conditions of immuno-deficiency certified by a physician.

Meanwhile, the CHD also reported that a total of 166,241 eligible individuals in the City have already received their first booster shots for COVID-19 and a total of 13,450 others for the second booster shots.

Aside from the two age groups mentioned above, second booster shots are also being given to front line health workers and vulnerable senior citizens.

Getting the booster shots remain a prerogative of an individual and is not yet a requirement.



