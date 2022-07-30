Subangdaku fire razes 13 houses



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 13 houses were totally burned after a fire hit a residential area along H. Cortes Street in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City at noontime on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Fire Officer (FO1) Cyrus Albert Ytang of the Mandaue City Fire Office, said that they are yet to collate the total number of affected individuals from the said fire as of this posting.

Fire hits 13 houses in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City

The fire was reported around 12:23 p.m.

It was later raised to first alarm at 12:28 p.m., and second alarm at 12:36 p.m. Ten minutes after, it was declared under control, and fire out at 12:59 p.m.

Ytang said that the fire originated from a house owned by a certain Cerina Rosel, 65, widow. He added that investigators are still establishing the possible cause of the fire.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-7) Mandaue City, Bantay Mandaue – City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF), Cebu City Fire Office, Fil.- Chinese volunteers, Mandaue fire volunteers of Barangay Banilad, Brgy. Basak, Brgy. Canduman, Brgy. Cubacub, Brgy. Ibabao-Estancia, Brgy. Maguikay, Brgy. Pagsabungan, Brgy. Paknaan, Brgy. Tabok, Brgy. Tipolo, Brgy. Umapad, and Cebu City volunteers coming from Barangays Capitol and Kamputhaw responded to the fire. /rcg



