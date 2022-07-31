Bondoc, Marcelo dominate stage 2 of CrossBohol 600’s open category

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Gin Lee Cycling’s Rench Michael Bondoc and Felipe Marcelo claimed the first and second places in stage two of the CrossBohol 600’s open category on Saturday, July 30, 2022 held in Guindulman town to Panglao Island in Bohol.

Stage two which covered a total of 141.2-kilometers saw Bondoc crossing the finish line first, clocking in at four hours and 39 minutes and 14.51 seconds, while Marcelo trailed him closely in 4:39.16.83.

It was a superb performance for Bondoc who catapulted himself from ninth to the top spot of the race, while Marcelo improved from third to second place after stage two.

Stage one winner, Ryan Tugawin of Team Excellent Noodles rounded off the top three finishers in 4:39.16.90 followed by another cyclist from Gin Lee Cycling in Ismael Grospe retained the fourth spot with the time of 4:39.17.03.

Fifth to 10th placers in stage two were Jan Paul Morales (4:39.17.12), Gilbert Valdez (4:39.17.59), Rustom Lim (4:39.17.65), Miguel Andrei Obmerga (4:39.18.69), Joshua Mari Bonifacio (4:39.21.98), and Jhonrey Buccat (4:39.24.35).

Defending champion Jonel Carcueva of Team Go For Gold further descend in the race after placing 12th with the time of 4:39.32.07, dropping two places from his stage one 10th place finish.

Overall Rankings

Despite placing third in stage two, Tugawin is on top of the overall rankings of the race. He has an accumulated time of eight hours and 39.19.84 seconds.

Meanwhile, Felipe dislodged Morales, claiming the second overall spot with the time of 8:39.20.34, while the latter is at third in 8:39.20.43.

However, Morales didn’t finish the day empty handed after clinching the intermediate sprint award, while teammate Joshua Pascua was named “King of the Mountain.”

Grospe and Lim were ranked fourth and fifth places respectively in the overall rankings. Grospe now has an accumulated time of 8:39.21.05, while Lim has 8:39.22.70.

The shorter distances in the amateur, women’s and mountainbike categories will kick off today as well as the last stage of the open category.

